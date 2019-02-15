|
BARBARA GWYNETH RICHARDSON The relatives and friends of the late Barbara Gwyneth Richardson aged 90 yrs late of The Jemalong Residential Village, Forbes and formerly of Bedgerabong Beloved wife of Michael, loved mother and mother-in-law of Marchen and Barry Cuthbert, Hugh and Lyn Ellis, Stuart and Jo Ellis and Rachel Ellis and loving grandmother and great grandmother of their children are respectfully invited to attend her Thanksgiving Service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Forbes commencing at 12noon MONDAY 18th February. A private family cremation has been held. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019