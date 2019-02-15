|
JEAN WRIGHT The relatives and friends of the late Jean Wright aged 97 years of Jemalong Residential Village Forbes and formerly of Mater Nursing Home Forbes, beloved wife of the late Artie Wright and loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Gina (both deceased), Susan and Keith, and Neil and loving grandmother and great grandmother of their children are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church Forbes commencing at 10am Monday 18th February 2019 followed by interment in the Forbes Lawn Cemetery. All ex-servicemen are invited to attend and form a guard of honour. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019
