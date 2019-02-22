|
MARGARET McGRATH The relatives and friends of the late Margaret McGrath aged 82 years Of Clement St, Forbes. Beloved wife of the late Viv McGrath. Loved Mother & Granny of Paul, David, Jane & Sally & their families Are respectfully invited to attend her funeral mass to be held at St Laurences Catholic church, Forbes Commencing at 11am Tuesday 26th February Followed by interment in the Forbes cemetery MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 22, 2019
