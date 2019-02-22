Notices Resources More Obituaries for Margaret MCGRATH Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret MCGRATH

Notice MARGARET McGRATH The relatives and friends of the late Margaret McGrath aged 82 years Of Clement St, Forbes. Beloved wife of the late Viv McGrath. Loved Mother & Granny of Paul, David, Jane & Sally & their families Are respectfully invited to attend her funeral mass to be held at St Laurences Catholic church, Forbes Commencing at 11am Tuesday 26th February Followed by interment in the Forbes cemetery MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961 Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.