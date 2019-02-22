Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew MCRAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew MCRAE

Notice Condolences

Mathew MCRAE Notice
McRAE, Mathew John Late of Yenda Place, Yenda and formerly of Forbes, who passed away at his residence on Sunday 3rd February at the age of 34 years. Loved son of Geoff and Joanne McRae Loving brother of Karla. A graveside service celebrating Mathew's life will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Friday 22nd February commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 'Epilepsy Foundation' will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.