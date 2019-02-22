|
McRAE, Mathew John Late of Yenda Place, Yenda and formerly of Forbes, who passed away at his residence on Sunday 3rd February at the age of 34 years. Loved son of Geoff and Joanne McRae Loving brother of Karla. A graveside service celebrating Mathew's life will be held at the Griffith Lawn Cemetery on Friday 22nd February commencing at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the 'Epilepsy Foundation' will be gratefully received at the service. Collier Trenerry Funeral Home 202 Yambil St. Griffith (02) 6962 2140
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 22, 2019