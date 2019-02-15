Home
Neville Francis "Chalky" ALLEN

NEVILLE FRANCIS ALLEN 'CHALKY' The relatives and friends of the late Neville Francis Allen (Chalky) aged 79 years of 'Bagadanara', Parkes Road, Forbes, beloved husband of Alice, loved father of Brent, Debra and Geoffrey and their families, loved brother of Daphne, Keith, Elvy and Lindsay are respectfully invited to attend his funeral mass at St Johns Anglican Church Forbes at 2pm Monday 18th February followed by interment in the Forbes cemetery. BWD Funerals
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 15, 2019
