PAUL MICHAEL TANKS Passed away on 10th February 2019 Aged 48 years Late of Forbes. Formerly of Shellharbour Loved Son of Sam, Kay & Ed. Loved Brother & Brother-in-law of Terry, Danielle & Shane, Hayden & Yvette, Leisa & Nick. The relatives & friends of Paul are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services Chapel, 2 Camden Street Ulladulla on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 2:00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Milton Ulladulla Funeral Services 2 Camden Street, Ulladulla NSW Phone (02) 4454 0722
Published in Forbes Advocate on Feb. 26, 2019