DAVID JOHN STAPLETON The relatives and friends of the late David John Stapleton, aged 58 years of Cedar Crescent Forbes, loved father of Nicholas (deceased), Rhiannon and Gerard and brother of Leonie (deceased), Julie, Chris, Matthew, Erin and their families are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Catholic portion of the Forbes cemetery on Friday 16th August 2019 at 10.30am. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Forbes Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019