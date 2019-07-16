|
EILEEN VERONICA SPICE The late Eileen Veronica Spice passed away peacefully on 10th July 2019 to join her beloved husband Frank. Loving mother and mother in-law of Wayne and Fiona, David and Carolyn, Paula and Dave. Special Nanna to Gabrielle, Sophie, Harry, Jessica, Max and Samantha, and beautiful sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Ryan Clan. Eileen's relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church Forbes on Friday 19 July 2019 at 2pm followed by interment in the Forbes Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at Forbes Golf Club. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 68521961
Published in Forbes Advocate on July 16, 2019