HELEN RITA JONES (nee Spice) The relatives and friends of the late Helen Rita Jones (nee Spice) aged 85 years of the Eugowra MPS beloved wife of the late Barry Jones, loving mother, mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be at St John The Baptist Catholic Church, Eugowra commencing at 11.30am Wednesday 3rd July followed by private cremation at Michael Hanley's Crematorium Forbes. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funeral and Cremation Services of Forbes and District Phone 6852 1961 all hours
Published in Forbes Advocate on July 2, 2019