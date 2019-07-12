|
Neville, Jean Roberta of South Maclean Qld and formerly of Leeton and Forbes. Passed away peacefully on 5th July 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved Wife of John. Much loved Mother, Mother-in-Law, Nana and Great Nana of Robert, Greg, Lynette, Peter and their families. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Jean to be held at the Forbes Lawn Cemetery, Bogan Gate Road, Forbes on Monday 15th July 2019 at 10.30am. BROWN FAMILY FUNERALS BEAUDESERT QLD 07 5541 0062
Published in Forbes Advocate on July 12, 2019