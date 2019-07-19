|
JENNY WILLIAMS (nee Low) The relatives and friends of the late Jenny Williams (nee Low) aged 79 years of Church Street Forbes, beloved wife of David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindy Smart, Cathy and Alistair Lunn, Susie and Mark Green and loving grandmother of their children are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church Forbes commencing at 12 noon today Friday 19th July followed by a private family cremation at Michael Hanley's Crematorium. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funeral and Cremation Services of Forbes and district Phone 6852 1961
Published in Forbes Advocate on July 19, 2019