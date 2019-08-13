|
JOHN STEVENS The relatives and friends of the late John Stevens aged 90 years of Sam Street Forbes, beloved husband of the late Shirley Stevens and loved father and father-in-law of Julie and Patrick Allen, Helen and Michael Frogley and loving grandfather of Kate, Stacey, Bridget, Jodie, Samuel and six great grandchildren are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at St Johns Anglican Church Forbes on Friday 16th August 2019 at 2pm followed by interment in the Forbes cemetery. MICHAEL HANLEY'S FAMILY Independent Funerals and Cremations 6852 1961
Published in Forbes Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019