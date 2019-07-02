|
|
|
KUNCIO Michael John Known as 'Mick'
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 27 June 2019 at the Jemalong Residential Village, Forbes.
Devoted father to Sandra and Warwick, Adam and Belinda. Pop to Thomas, Victoria, Ryan, Dion, Eli and Tyler. Brother to Peter, Stanley (dec'd) and Liz. Loved by his extended family and friends.
Aged 64 years
Rest in Peace
A funeral service to celebrate Mick's life will be held on Thursday 4 July 2019 at the Grenfell Rugby Club Grounds commencing at 11am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend wearing bright colours, excluding green
Published in Forbes Advocate on July 2, 2019