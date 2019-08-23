|
CURREY, Neville James Late of Russell Street, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 20, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father in law of Teresa & Phillip, Rodney & Natalie, Pauline & Graeme, Duncan & Karen, Kay and Max (Dec). Adored grandfather of Neville, Paul, Ashley, Renee and David, and great grandfather of their families. Loved brother and brother in law of Earl (Dec) & Cecily (Dec), Kevin (Dec), Ron & Pam, Colin (Dec) & Heather and Vincent (Dec) & Lorraine. "At Peace" A service celebrating Neville's life will be held graveside, at the Parkes Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday August 26, 2019.
Published in Forbes Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019