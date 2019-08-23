Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville CURREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville James CURREY

Add a Memory
Neville James CURREY Notice
CURREY, Neville James Late of Russell Street, Parkes. Who passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 20, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Much loved father and father in law of Teresa & Phillip, Rodney & Natalie, Pauline & Graeme, Duncan & Karen, Kay and Max (Dec). Adored grandfather of Neville, Paul, Ashley, Renee and David, and great grandfather of their families. Loved brother and brother in law of Earl (Dec) & Cecily (Dec), Kevin (Dec), Ron & Pam, Colin (Dec) & Heather and Vincent (Dec) & Lorraine. "At Peace" A service celebrating Neville's life will be held graveside, at the Parkes Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday August 26, 2019.



logo
Published in Forbes Advocate on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.